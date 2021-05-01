Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

