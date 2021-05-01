Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $84.63 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

