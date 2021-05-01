Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,993,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

