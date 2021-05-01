Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

