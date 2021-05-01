Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

