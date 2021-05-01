Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

VTC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 288,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

