Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

BNDW opened at $79.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

