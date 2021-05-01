Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in April

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

