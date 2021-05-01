VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,362. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.