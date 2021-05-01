Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Vericel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 701,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vericel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.