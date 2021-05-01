Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.14 or 0.00033270 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $39,341.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

