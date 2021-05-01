Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 190,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

