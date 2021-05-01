Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

