Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of VRNA opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

