Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.13

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 1411972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,829.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.