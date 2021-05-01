Vid (VI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,933.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Vid coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $912,553.46 and $4,933.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp. The official website for Vid is vid.camera.

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.