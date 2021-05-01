VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.88 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $56.09 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

