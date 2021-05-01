VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of VirnetX worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VHC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

