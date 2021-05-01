Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.37.

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

