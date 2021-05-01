Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

