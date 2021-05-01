Vistra Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. Vistra has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

