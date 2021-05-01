Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.20. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,960 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

