Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.63 ($37.22).

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA:VIV traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €29.00 ($34.12). 1,828,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.29 and a 200 day moving average of €26.74. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.