Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.