Vortex Defi Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $539,831.91 and approximately $360,955.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

