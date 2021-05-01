Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.82. 771,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,388. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,395,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after buying an additional 104,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,908,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

