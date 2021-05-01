Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Update

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

Shares of IRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 153,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,072. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

