Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Tops $7.49 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00007765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $999.82 million and $7.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

