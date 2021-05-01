Voyager Token Price Hits $4.60 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00008004 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $7.31 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 57% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

