VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 34,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 184,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.