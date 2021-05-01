VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

