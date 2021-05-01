W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by CL King to Neutral

CL King cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

