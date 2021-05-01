W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.54. 647,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,321. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $263.27 and a 1-year high of $452.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.17 and a 200 day moving average of $394.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.