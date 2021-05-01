W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $428.89 and last traded at $426.65, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

