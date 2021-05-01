W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $429.90, but opened at $441.00. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $446.57, with a volume of 1,857 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.06.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

