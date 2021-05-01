Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12-month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

