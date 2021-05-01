Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

