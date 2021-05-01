Wanchain Price Up 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $314.25 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00315336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029137 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

