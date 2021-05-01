Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 74,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 920,656 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

