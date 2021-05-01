Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,149. The stock has a market cap of $813.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.