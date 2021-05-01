Waterco Limited (WAT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on June 14th

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

About Waterco

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

