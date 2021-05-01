Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,192.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,052,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

