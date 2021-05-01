Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

