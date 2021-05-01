Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.