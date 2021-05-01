Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $729.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

