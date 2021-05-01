Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

