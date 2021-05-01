Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.22.

SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

