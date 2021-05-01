Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

