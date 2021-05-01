Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

