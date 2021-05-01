Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as high as C$9.28. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 177,238 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

